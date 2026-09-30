Man sentenced to life without parole for killing woman over stolen phone in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge ordered a man to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a 20-year-old woman behind a Dollar Tree in Salt Lake City over a phone almost eight years ago.

Kidus Chane Yohannes, 39, was sentenced Tuesday by Third District Judge Kristine Johnson to life in prison without the possibility of parole for aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. He was also sentenced to zero to five years in prison for attempted manslaughter, a third-degree felony.

Before the sentence was issued, the family of the victim, Candace Samples, spoke about the joys of watching her grow up, her struggles in life, and the significant loss they feel after her death. They created a video of her life to show at the sentencing.

Jeffrey Plante, a bystander who tried to help, was also stabbed. He spoke at the hearing about how he has turned his life around since being stabbed and is helping others through a job at the Other Side Academy.

On Nov. 7, 2018, Yohannes confronted Samples and another man behind the now-closed Dollar Tree at 477 N. 300 West about her stealing his phone. The charges state that Yohannes threatened the two with a knife, saying he'd use the knife if he didn't get his phone back.

Samples died at the hospital after being stabbed more than 20 times in her head, arms and torso.

Charging documents said two people outside the dumpster heard the confrontation. One went to get help while the other went inside the dumpster enclosure and was attacked as well. Eventually, the gates to the enclosure were opened by someone trying to help, and Yohannes ran away.

Attorneys said police later found that Samples had taken Yohannes' phone from him at a nearby library.

He was found guilty on Aug. 7 following a jury trial.

Yohannes was not charged until July 22, 2021, and the trial was delayed due to DNA tests, competency evaluations and witness availability. He was interviewed and denied involvement, but police found blood on his shoes, which they later found matched Samples' DNA.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement that he appreciates the judge's sentence that recognizes the gravity of the situation and will ensure Yohannes is never released.

"We hope that Ms. Samples' family feels they have received some measure of justice. We know it is not perfect justice, if it were perfect justice, Ms. Samples would still be in our community today," Gill's statement read.