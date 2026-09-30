Walgreens-owner Sycamore nears $9 billion sale of Boots, WSJ reports

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Sept 30 — Walgreens-owner Sycamore Partners is close to a deal to sell British pharmacy chain Boots to the Weston family for about $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal could be completed in the coming weeks if talks do not fall apart, the report said.
A sale would mark a significant step in Sycamore's plans for Walgreens after the private equity firm took the US pharmacy chain private in 2025 in a deal valued at about $10 billion.
Sycamore later separated the company into five units to make it easier to sell non-core businesses, including Boots, according to the Journal.
Both Sycamore and Boots declined to comment.
Walgreens had been pursuing a turnaround as it grappled with a sharp decline in its market value before being acquired by Sycamore.
(Reporting by Kamal Choudhury in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)