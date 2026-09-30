Walgreens-owner Sycamore nears $9 billion sale of Boots, WSJ reports

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Sept 30 — Walgreens-owner Sycamore Partners is close ​to a deal to sell British pharmacy chain Boots to ‌the Weston family for about $9 billion, the Wall ⁠Street Journal ​reported on Wednesday, ⁠citing people familiar with the matter.

The ‌deal could be ‌completed in the coming weeks ⁠if talks do ⁠not fall apart, the report said.

A sale would mark a significant step in Sycamore's plans for Walgreens after the private equity ‌firm took the US ​pharmacy chain private in 2025 in a deal valued at about $10 billion.

Sycamore later separated the company into five units to make it easier to sell non-core businesses, ​including Boots, according to the ‌Journal.

Both Sycamore ‌and ⁠Boots declined to comment.

Walgreens had been pursuing a turnaround as it grappled with a sharp decline in ‌its market value ​before being acquired ‌by Sycamore.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Kamal Choudhury in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju ​Samuel)