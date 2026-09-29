US closes Jeep fire probe after Stellantis recalls 1.08 million vehicles

Updated - Sept. 29, 2026 at 2:41 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 1:38 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a vehicle for sale at Clark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership in Methuen, Massachusetts, U.S. January 25, 2017.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a vehicle for sale at Clark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership in Methuen, Massachusetts, U.S. January 25, 2017. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

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Sept 29 — The US auto safety regulator said ​on Tuesday it had closed its preliminary evaluation of more than ‌1 million Stellantis Jeep vehicles following reports of underhood ⁠fires while the ​vehicles were parked ⁠and the ignition was off.

In September ‌2024, the ‌National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened ⁠an investigation into ⁠about 781,500 Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Gladiator trucks after receiving reports of fires in parked vehicles.

Several of the reported fires appeared to have originated ‌near the power ​steering pump, the agency said.

To address the problem, Chrysler recalled nearly 1.08 vehicles in June, expanding beyond the original probe to cover all 2021-2025 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators manufactured between ​June 24, 2020, and December ‌2, 2024.

NHTSA said ‌the ⁠recall addressed the vehicles and conditions examined in the probe. The agency will continue to monitor field performance ‌and could take ​additional action if warranted.

(Reporting ‌by Devika ⁠Nair in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sherry ​Jacob-Phillips)

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