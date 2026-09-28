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HONG KONG, Sept 29 — Shares of fast-fashion retailer Shein ​dropped more than 6% on Tuesday after it reported a 67% fall in ‌quarterly profit, fuelling investor concerns over margin pressure and slowing ⁠growth.

Jefferies analysts estimated ​that earnings landed more ⁠than 10% below the low end ‌of the range ‌implied by Shein's prospectus.

Adjusted net profit was $228 ⁠million for the ⁠second quarter and its margin was squeezed to just 2.1% from 6.2% last year as conflict in the Middle East pushed up jet fuel and freight costs for ‌the retailer that sends ​cheap clothes by air to shoppers around the world.

Since its September 1 stock market debut in Hong Kong to Monday's market close, Shein's shares have dropped 27.3% from the offer price of HK$48.56 ($6.19). The stock ​was trading around HK$33.40 on Tuesday.

Shein CEO ‌and Chair Yangtian ‌Xu ⁠said on Monday a key priority was increasing the amount of inventory in Europe and the company plans to push into higher-priced ‌clothes that will ​boost its profitability.

($1 = 7.8443 ‌Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting ⁠By ​Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom ​Hogue)