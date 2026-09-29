Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses

Updated - Sept. 29, 2026 at 1:39 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 1:24 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Segar//File Photo)

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LONDON, Sept 29 — Blackstone said on Tuesday ​it was launching a new logistics investment platform for the Nordics, ‌giving investors a more direct route to put ⁠money into a ​high-growth sector.

The platform ⁠will include over 200, mainly ‌last-mile warehouses ‌to support the e-commerce industry, covering ⁠over two million ⁠square metres, the company said in a statement.

The Stockholm-based platform - named Norla - will operate across Sweden, Denmark and Finland and is set to be operational ‌next year.

The platform ​will contain mainly assets already owned by Blackstone funds but could include some third-party assets. The assets will initially be worth about €3 billion euros ($3.41 billion), a source familiar with the ​matter said.

"As the sector has ‌matured, we ‌are ⁠seeing investors increasingly seek more granular exposure by geography and asset type," said James Seppala, head of real ‌estate in Europe ​for Blackstone.

($1 = 0.8807 ‌euros)

(Reporting by Iain ⁠Withers; ​Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Christopher ​Cushing)

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