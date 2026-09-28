Foundation hosts 'Utah Unsolved Day' for families of missing persons

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders and organizations continue their efforts to solve Utah's missing persons and murder cases that have gone cold.

On Saturday, the Sherry Black Foundation hosted its first 'Utah Unsolved Day.' It's part of an effort to connect families with the investigators involved in their loved ones' cases.

"A day like today, for us, gives the policy and work from our legislation and our work from our law enforcement agencies the opportunity to be right in front of a family," said Erin Ryan, executive director of the Sherry Black Foundation.

Agencies from across the state, including the Utah Department of Public Safety, the Office of the Medical Examiner and the state crime lab, along with more than a dozen law enforcement agencies, participated in the event.