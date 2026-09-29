Florida man investigated in multiple Utah Lego thefts is arrested in Idaho

OREM — A 45-year-old Florida man recently arrested in Idaho is suspected of stealing Lego sets from Walmart stores across Utah.

Kenneth Huffstutler, of Gotha, Florida, was recently charged in southern Utah's 5th District Court with retail theft, a class A misdemeanor.

But according to a search warrant affidavit filed by Orem police, Huffstutler is suspected of committing the same crime at Walmart stores in Washington City, Hurricane, Spanish Fork, Springville, Riverdale, Ogden and Spanish Fork.

On Sept. 4, Orem police were called to a Walmart regarding the theft of five Lego sets. As Huffstutler was leaving the store, he allegedly showed a store employee "a fraudulent receipt stating he purchased the items at the back of the store. The receipt was convincing enough (that Huffstutler was told) he was free to leave," the affidavit states.

But investigators later reviewed store surveillance video and observed the man's modus operandi.

"Based on the unique and sophisticated modus operandi, suspect information was sent out to other Walmart personnel in an attempt to identify other possible cases. Through this investigative resource, officers were informed of a likely suspect. This was due to the unordinary and systematic technique of utilizing a fraudulent receipt at a Walmart location for the theft of Legos," according to the affidavit.

The man was identified as Huffstutler, who was "well known by Walmart" security and "had history all over the map," the affidavit states, including in his home state of Florida in 2024, where Huffstutler was pulled over for a routine traffic stop and "multiple Lego sets were recovered, along with a receipt maker to make fake Walmart Receipts."

Huffstutler "has been convicted of criminal conspiracy, communications fraud, and theft-related offenses within the last 10 years in Florida, Tennessee, and North Dakota. Kenneth had been frequently booked or charged in Florida for violating probation or for outstanding warrants. Kenneth's national criminal history showed he had a mode of operation at retail locations, using a theft deception device or tool, and traveled interstate to avoid prosecution, custody, or confinement," Utah police wrote in their affidavit.

After learning that Huffstutler was allegedly driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate, Orem police issued a nationwide arrest warrant. On Sept. 5, Idaho State Police spotted the vehicle on I-15 near Pocatello and pulled it over.

"Within the vehicle, several boxed Lego sets were located, along with several fraudulent Walmart receipts from locations across the country, and a receipt maker. Moreover, officers discovered a truck bed full of boxed Lego sets," according to the affidavit. A return to the search warrant states that 63 boxes of Lego sets, 35 fraudulent receipts, three cell phones, a printer and Walmart receipt paper and 11 hotel key cards were recovered from the vehicle.

On Sept. 21, Huffstutler was charged in 5th District Court. He is accused in that case of entering Walmarts in Washington County, where he "loaded Lego items in a cart and exited the locations without paying for the items," charging documents state.

As of Tuesday, Huffstutler remained in custody in Idaho as several Utah law enforcement agencies prepare their cases for screening and decide who will lead the extradition process.