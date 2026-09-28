Salt Lake County search and rescue credits bystanders for saving a life

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 2:37 p.m.

 
Salt Lake County Search and Rescue credit bystanders' knowledge of CPR for saving a life on the Willow Heights Trail this weekend.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue credit bystanders' knowledge of CPR for saving a life on the Willow Heights Trail this weekend. (Noah Giles, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Rescue crews said that bystanders likely saved a hiker's life this weekend.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said an out-of-state visitor in their 60s experienced a cardiac arrest about a mile up the Willow Heights Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Officials said nearby people recognized the signs, called 911 for help and then quickly began CPR.

It took 20 minutes for emergency crews to get to the scene, but officials said the hiker had a pulse before they were carried down to the road.

Knowledge of CPR by other people on this trail likely saved a life, officials said, because CPR kept blood flowing to the brain and vital organs until help arrived.

— Travis Richards, KSL

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