Honduran man, twice removed from the US, charged with drug trafficking in Salt Lake

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SALT LAKE CITY — A man previously deported from the United States has been arrested again and charged with several drug trafficking and immigration crimes in Salt Lake City.

Francisco Rodriguez Raudales, 32, was charged in federal court on Sept. 10 after a drug sting the day before.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Utah said that undercover officers met with Rodriguez and that he produced a large bag of fentanyl-laced pills weighing more than 4,500 grams.

The Honduran national was previously removed from the United States in 2012, and again in 2023.

Rodriguez is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and reentry of a previously removed alien.

Rodriguez is expected to appear in court for a jury trial in early November.