Honduran man, twice removed from the US, charged with drug trafficking in Salt Lake

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 7:15 p.m.

Allison StuartKSL
 
Seized fentanyl pills are displayed during a press conference about the dangers and increase in fentanyl at the Drug Enforcement Administration Salt Lake City District Office in Salt Lake City on July 25, 2024. A man twice-removed from the US was charged this week with drug trafficking and immigration crimes.

Seized fentanyl pills are displayed during a press conference about the dangers and increase in fentanyl at the Drug Enforcement Administration Salt Lake City District Office in Salt Lake City on July 25, 2024. A man twice-removed from the US was charged this week with drug trafficking and immigration crimes. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News )

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SALT LAKE CITY — A man previously deported from the United States has been arrested again and charged with several drug trafficking and immigration crimes in Salt Lake City.

Francisco Rodriguez Raudales, 32, was charged in federal court on Sept. 10 after a drug sting the day before.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Utah said that undercover officers met with Rodriguez and that he produced a large bag of fentanyl-laced pills weighing more than 4,500 grams.

The Honduran national was previously removed from the United States in 2012, and again in 2023.

Rodriguez is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and reentry of a previously removed alien.

Rodriguez is expected to appear in court for a jury trial in early November.

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