Chile's Escondida mine gradually resumes operations after fatal accident

Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 6:22 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows BHP's Escondida copper mine, in Antofagasta, Chile August 15, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows BHP's Escondida copper mine, in Antofagasta, Chile August 15, 2024.(REUTERS/Cristian Rudolffi/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SANTIAGO, Sept 24 — Operations at BHP's Escondida mine ​in Chile are being resumed progressively as assessments continue, the ‌world's largest copper mine said on Thursday.

Operations at ⁠the mine were ​suspended on Wednesday ⁠after a worker was killed in ‌an accident ‌while carrying out maintenance work.

"The Company ⁠continues to assess ⁠the conditions for a gradual resumption of Mine activities, taking into account workforce wellbeing, operational readiness, risk controls and applicable authority requirements," the ‌company said in ​a statement.

Other operational areas outside Mine Operations were also paused following the incident, with certain activities continuing at reduced rates.

In Chile, mines typically can only resume operations following a ​fatal accident once safety inspectors ‌verify that conditions ‌are ⁠safe.

Escondida is located in Chile's northern Atacama Desert. BHP operates the mine, while Rio Tinto holds a 30% ‌stake and Japan-based ​JECO Corp owns ‌12.5%.

(Reporting by Fabian ⁠Cambero, ​Writing by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Iñigo ​Alexander)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  