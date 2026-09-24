Chile's Escondida mine gradually resumes operations after fatal accident

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SANTIAGO, Sept 24 — Operations at BHP's Escondida mine ​in Chile are being resumed progressively as assessments continue, the ‌world's largest copper mine said on Thursday.

Operations at ⁠the mine were ​suspended on Wednesday ⁠after a worker was killed in ‌an accident ‌while carrying out maintenance work.

"The Company ⁠continues to assess ⁠the conditions for a gradual resumption of Mine activities, taking into account workforce wellbeing, operational readiness, risk controls and applicable authority requirements," the ‌company said in ​a statement.

Other operational areas outside Mine Operations were also paused following the incident, with certain activities continuing at reduced rates.

In Chile, mines typically can only resume operations following a ​fatal accident once safety inspectors ‌verify that conditions ‌are ⁠safe.

Escondida is located in Chile's northern Atacama Desert. BHP operates the mine, while Rio Tinto holds a 30% ‌stake and Japan-based ​JECO Corp owns ‌12.5%.

(Reporting by Fabian ⁠Cambero, ​Writing by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Iñigo ​Alexander)