Chile's Escondida mine gradually resumes operations after fatal accident

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SANTIAGO, Sept 24 — Operations at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile are being resumed progressively as assessments continue, the world's largest copper mine said on Thursday.
Operations at the mine were suspended on Wednesday after a worker was killed in an accident while carrying out maintenance work.
"The Company continues to assess the conditions for a gradual resumption of Mine activities, taking into account workforce wellbeing, operational readiness, risk controls and applicable authority requirements," the company said in a statement.
Other operational areas outside Mine Operations were also paused following the incident, with certain activities continuing at reduced rates.
In Chile, mines typically can only resume operations following a fatal accident once safety inspectors verify that conditions are safe.
Escondida is located in Chile's northern Atacama Desert. BHP operates the mine, while Rio Tinto holds a 30% stake and Japan-based JECO Corp owns 12.5%.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Iñigo Alexander)