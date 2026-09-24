Airbus identifies A321neo quality issue, says no safety risk

Updated - Sept. 24, 2026 at 3:40 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 3:26 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022.(REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo)

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Sept 24 — Airbus said ​on Thursday it had identified a ‌quality defect that could ⁠reduce ​corrosion resistance ⁠inside the fuselage ‌structure ‌of A321neos.

Air Current earlier ⁠reported ⁠that the issue could affect more than 500 aircraft.

The plane maker said ‌aircraft can ​continue to operate as it was a quality issue, not a safety issue.

The source of ​the ‌issue has ‌been ⁠identified, contained and a remedy is available, the company ‌added.

(Reporting by ​Carlos Méndez ‌in ⁠Mexico ​City; Editing by Maju ​Samuel)

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