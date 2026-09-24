Airbus identifies A321neo quality issue, says no safety risk

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Sept 24 — Airbus said on Thursday it had identified a quality defect that could reduce corrosion resistance inside the fuselage structure of A321neos.
Air Current earlier reported that the issue could affect more than 500 aircraft.
The plane maker said aircraft can continue to operate as it was a quality issue, not a safety issue.
The source of the issue has been identified, contained and a remedy is available, the company added.
(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Maju Samuel)
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