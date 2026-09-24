New polling reveals Utahn's opinions on data centers in their neighborhoods

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SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll shows the majority of Americans, and even more than a majority in Utah, oppose an artificial data center in their neighborhoods.

The poll was conducted by our partners at the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics.

Their results show most people oppose building these data centers, even if they promise to bring jobs and economic growth to their area.

Nationwide, 26% of the people surveyed said building data centers is necessary for the U.S. to compete with China.

Nearly 60% of Americans said that protecting communities from the effects of nearby data centers is more important that keeping up with China. Fifteen percent of those polled said they were not sure.

In Utah, 67% of people polled said they prefer to keep their neighborhoods the way they are when compared to putting a data center there.