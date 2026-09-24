Anthropic signs $11.6 billion cloud deal with Akamai, gets warrant for up to 5% stake

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 24 — Anthropic has committed to spending $11.6 billion ​on cloud services from Akamai Technologies over seven years, while securing an option ‌to take an up to 5% stake in ⁠the company.

The seven-year ​contract could expand by ⁠an additional $9 billion, bringing the potential ‌total commitment ‌to about $20 billion. Akamai shares jumped 16% ⁠in extended trading ⁠on Thursday.

The deal is expected to require about $5.5 billion in total capital expenditure. Akamai plans to increase its 2026 capital spending by about $1.7 billion to secure ‌and pre-purchase components needed ​to support the agreement, including memory.

As part of the deal, Akamai issued Anthropic a warrant that could give the AI company a stake of up to 5% in Akamai. About 2% is ​tied to Anthropic's initial $11.6 billion commitment, ‌while the remaining ‌3% ⁠would vest if the companies expand the agreement by up to another $9 billion.

The warrant is equivalent to about 7.7 million ‌Akamai shares and ​has an exercise price ‌of $111.33 per share.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi ​Majumdar)