Anthropic signs $11.6 billion cloud deal with Akamai, gets warrant for up to 5% stake

Updated - Sept. 24, 2026 at 2:42 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 2:09 p.m.

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People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026.

People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026.(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

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Sept 24 — Anthropic has committed to spending $11.6 billion ​on cloud services from Akamai Technologies over seven years, while securing an option ‌to take an up to 5% stake in ⁠the company.

The seven-year ​contract could expand by ⁠an additional $9 billion, bringing the potential ‌total commitment ‌to about $20 billion. Akamai shares jumped 16% ⁠in extended trading ⁠on Thursday.

The deal is expected to require about $5.5 billion in total capital expenditure. Akamai plans to increase its 2026 capital spending by about $1.7 billion to secure ‌and pre-purchase components needed ​to support the agreement, including memory.

As part of the deal, Akamai issued Anthropic a warrant that could give the AI company a stake of up to 5% in Akamai. About 2% is ​tied to Anthropic's initial $11.6 billion commitment, ‌while the remaining ‌3% ⁠would vest if the companies expand the agreement by up to another $9 billion.

The warrant is equivalent to about 7.7 million ‌Akamai shares and ​has an exercise price ‌of $111.33 per share.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi ​Majumdar)

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