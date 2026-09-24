Qualcomm, Apple extend licensing agreement for chips

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Sept 24 — Qualcomm said on Thursday it ​has extended its licensing agreement for chips with Apple, ‌effective April 1 next year.

The partnership between ⁠the two ​companies has been ⁠shaped by a 2019 ‌settlement that ‌ended a two-year global legal battle ⁠over wireless-patent ⁠royalties and modem-chip supply. They announced the truce in April 2019 as a U.S. jury trial between them was beginning ‌in San ​Diego.

Under the settlement, Apple made an undisclosed payment to Qualcomm, the companies dropped litigation worldwide and agreed to a six-year global patent licensing deal from ​April 1, 2019.

The agreement ‌gave Apple ‌an option ⁠to extend the license by two years. The companies did not respond to requests for ‌comment on the ​details of the ‌agreement.

(Reporting by ⁠Akash ​Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun ​Koyyur)