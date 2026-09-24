Tiny worms may help doctors treat human brain disease

ATLANTA — Scientists are studying a tiny worm for clues that may help treat brain diseases in humans one day.

The worms are called planarians, and they're known for an unusual ability. They can regrow parts of their brains.

Researchers at the University of Georgia identified nearly a dozen genes that help the worms grow new brain cells.

Those same types of neurons are found in humans.

Researchers say understanding how those genes work could eventually help scientists develop new treatments for conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's and brain injuries.