Hangar rent hikes coming to SLC International Airport

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SALT LAKE CITY — Hangar rent at Salt Lake City International Airport is set to increase significantly for some general aviation pilots, with the airport saying its current rates have been below market for decades.

The changes are expected to affect 58 shade hangar and T-hangar tenants at the airport.

Lance Weekley, a retired Delta Air Lines captain who now uses his aircraft for volunteer animal rescue and humanitarian missions across the West, is one of the pilots who will be impacted by the increase.

Weekley currently pays $455 a month for his twin hangar. That rate is scheduled to increase to $837 a month in January and then to $1,219 a month in July.

"Everything is volunteer-run. We do not accept money. This is not a commercial operation — this is all volunteer-run," Weekley said.

Weekley operates Desert Dog Aviation, which helps transport animals and supports humanitarian efforts. He said the increased cost could make it difficult to continue operating out of Salt Lake City International Airport.

"One person can't do it. It's a community effort. But the math problem, $1,219 a month, I don't see this lasting," Weekley said. "We're probably going to have to go somewhere else, and I'm not sure how that's going to work."

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports said the new rates are based on a review of other airports throughout Utah and airports similar to Salt Lake City International. Aviation consultants also provided recommendations as part of the process.

"Rates at SLC have been under market for decades," Nancy Volmer, a spokesperson for the airport, wrote in an email to KSL.

Volmer also said the airport needs more space for commercial aviation.

"To accommodate the growing nature of commercial activity at SLC and airspace constraints, piston-driven aircraft will slowly migrate away from SLC," she said.

The airport is investing millions of dollars in additional hangar capacity at South Valley Regional Airport, and officials say more investment is planned at Tooele Valley Airport.

Weekley said relocating could be difficult because his volunteer operation relies on the community and access to the airport.

"Asking for help is just not something I've ever done. This has been my gig, my hobby," he said.

The airport said the rent increases are being implemented in two steps to give airplane owners time to explore alternative options.