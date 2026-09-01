Ogden brewpub to open eatery at Ogden-Hinckley Airport, part of moves to bolster airport profile

OGDEN — An Ogden brewpub plans to open a new location at Ogden-Hinckley Airport later this fall, part of city efforts to bolster the profile of the small airport and prod increased use.

"The restaurant is part of a broader effort to enhance the overall airport experience, support continued passenger growth and strengthen Ogden's position as a convenient regional airport. Improvements like this help create a more attractive environment for travelers and future carriers," said KC Sanders, marketing manager for the airport.

The main terminal was the focus of a $5 million upgrade, unveiled to the public last November, when the estimated price tag was tabbed at $4.4 million. Those improvements, including the additions of new ticketing and indoor baggage-claim areas, were aimed in part at improving customer service and making the facility attractive to additional would-be carriers.

As is, just one carrier operates at the airport, Breeze Airways, which offers two flights a week from Ogden to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

Now with the new eatery, Full Stop Diner and Pub, created by the owners of UTOG Brewing Co., city boosters hope to lure a broader cross-section of people to the city-owned facility. The tentative opening will occur in October.

"For generations, it's been a place where people gathered to watch aircraft, learn to fly, connect with neighbors and experience the excitement of aviation. Full Stop Diner and Pub builds on that tradition while giving residents and visitors another reason to enjoy everything our airport has to offer," said Mayor Ben Nadolski.

An Ogden brewpub is to open a new eatery at Ogden-Hinckley Airport, part of city officials' moves to prod increased use of the small airport and bolster its profile. The area where the diner and pub will be located is pictured Monday. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL)

UTOG operates a brewery and will be able to serve its beer at the new location, marking the first time alcoholic beverages will be available inside the terminal. It will operate longer hours than Bickering Sisters, another restaurant that previously operated at the airport.

"The intent is to offer consistent weekly hours so the restaurant can serve travelers, pilots, airport tenants and the broader community. Final operating hours will be announced closer to opening, but the plan is for a full weekly schedule, not limited to flight days," Sanders said.

Carson Foss, operator of UTOG, noted he's a commercial pilot and said the new restaurant allows him to meld his two passions, aviation and operating a brewpub.

Six operators, including UTOG, responded to the city's request for proposals to run a restaurant at the Ogden airport. Roosters Brewing Co., another Ogden-based brewpub, operates a location at Salt Lake City International Airport.