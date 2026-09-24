Couple accused of hitting children with tree branches and withholding food as 'discipline'

SPRING CITY, Sanpete County — A Sanpete County couple — including a father who sits on the Spring City Planning and Zoning Commission — was arrested Wednesday for investigation of abusing their children.

Andrew Leroy Skousen, 46, and Michelle Beck Skousen, 42, were each booked into the Sanpete County Jail for investigation of 11 counts of child abuse.

According to a police booking affidavit, the North Valley Police Department was asked about a week ago by the Division of Child and Family Services to investigate the couple.

"The report showed that the incident occurred in Spring City and Spring City police had a conflict with the suspects, so it was forwarded to our department to investigate. The report indicated physical abuse of the children along with neglect from withholding food from the children as punishment; it also indicated emotional abuse. ... Listed in the report are six children ranging from 16 years old to 2 years of age," the affidavit states.

Police interviewed the children and reviewed pictures that showed "significant bruises on one of the children ... on her legs and arms," according to the affidavit.

One child told investigators "that when they get in trouble their father would have them go outside and cut a branch from the tree which they called a 'switch.' The child said that he would rather be hit with a belt as it does not hurt as bad. The same child disclosed that their father would hit them with the switch on the legs causing welts on their legs. He mentioned at least two times that this happened to him," the affidavit states.

The same child also disclosed that he and his siblings have been hit with a belt in the past, according to police.

"A second child disclosed that the father would hit her with the switch causing welts on her legs. She mentioned mom getting upset and … slapping the kids and also using a spoon to hit them," according to the affidavit. "The same child disclosed being pulled around the house by her arms multiple times and also being pushed down the stairs."

The children told investigators that their mother was aware of the way their father would "discipline" them and that she also participated, the affidavit states.

"They disclosed that their parents will withhold food as discipline and that they won't feed the children food if they are bad. They mentioned in the disclosure that when children got disciplined and did not get food and were so hungry they started to cry because of the lack of food on multiple occasions," according to the affidavit. "It was reported by DCFS that the children will sneak out to one of the neighbors to get food because they are so hungry."

The affidavit states that a warrant was obtained to take the children into state protective custody.

Police attempted to question the couple, but each declined to speak without an attorney present, the affidavit states. The arresting officer noted, however, that "Michelle continued to talk even after I advised her to speak to her attorney first. Michelle said that they got a switch and carried it around but never hit the kids."

Police said they anticipate "as the investigation continues more charges could or will be added."