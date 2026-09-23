China's InnoCare, Eli Lilly sign collaboration deal worth up to $3.35 billion

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 24 — Chinese drugmaker InnoCare Pharma said ​on Thursday it had entered into a research collaboration and licensing ‌agreement with Eli Lilly worth up to ⁠about $3.35 billion.

Here are ​some more details:

• ⁠InnoCare would receive up to $100 ‌million in upfront ‌and near-term payments and about $3.25 ⁠billion in development ⁠and commercial milestone payments, plus tiered, single-digit royalties on future annual net product sales.

• The Beijing-based firm said it would develop new ‌medicines leveraging its drug ​discovery platform to discover and advance compounds against up to five targets, as part of the deal.

• InnoCare specialises in drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune ​diseases.

• A spokesperson for Eli ‌Lilly did ‌not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment on what specific disease areas would be targeted in the ‌collaboration.

(Reporting by Aamir ​Shaik Khalid in ‌Bengaluru, Additional reporting ⁠by ​Andrew Silver in Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu ​Sahu)