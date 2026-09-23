SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 6:13 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Softbank Group’s logo at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 1, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Softbank Group’s logo at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 1, 2026.(REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOKYO, Sept 24 — Technology investor SoftBank Group ​has issued a total of $11.1 billion in dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, ‌a filing showed on Thursday, as it ⁠looks to generate ​cash to continue ⁠its investments in artificial intelligence.

SoftBank ‌issued dollar-denominated ‌senior notes of $1 billion at a ⁠3-1/2-year term, $4.5 ⁠billion at 5-1/2 years and $4.5 billion at 7-1/2 years, the filing showed. The bonds pay interest rates of 8.625%, 9.25% and 9.75% ‌respectively.

It also issued two €500 ​million tranches of euro-denominated senior notes with terms of four and six years, yielding 7.125% and 8%, the filing showed.

The bonds will be used to fund the ​final $10-billion tranche of $30 billion SoftBank ‌committed to ‌investing ⁠in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, taking its total investment to $64.6 billion when complete.

This month it issued 1 trillion yen ($6.32 billion) ‌in corporate bonds aimed ​at retail investors.

($1=158.2500 ‌yen)

(Reporting by ⁠Anton ​Bridge; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence ​Fernandez)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  