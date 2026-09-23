Rivian recalls nearly 99,000 vehicles over rearview camera display issue

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 23, 2026 at 1:37 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 1:17 a.m.

 
The logo of electric truck company Rivian is shown above a vehicle at the LA Auto show "AutoMobility LA" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2025.

The logo of electric truck company Rivian is shown above a vehicle at the LA Auto show "AutoMobility LA" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2025.(REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

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Sept 23 — Rivian Automotive is ​recalling 98,828 vehicles in the US due to ‌an obstruction issue with the rearview ⁠camera image, ​potentially reducing ⁠the driver's view behind ‌the vehicle, ‌the US auto safety regulator ⁠said ⁠on Wednesday.

Here are some details:

• The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the rearview camera image ‌may be ​blocked by a notification when the vehicle is in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash.

• The recall affects certain 2022-2027 ​R1S, 2022-2026 R1T, ‌and ‌2027 R2 ⁠models.

• Rivian has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, as ‌part of the ​recall remedy.

(Reporting ‌by Gargi ⁠Gupta ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane ​Venkatraman)

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