Rivian recalls nearly 99,000 vehicles over rearview camera display issue

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Sept 23 — Rivian Automotive is recalling 98,828 vehicles in the US due to an obstruction issue with the rearview camera image, potentially reducing the driver's view behind the vehicle, the US auto safety regulator said on Wednesday.
Here are some details:
• The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the rearview camera image may be blocked by a notification when the vehicle is in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash.
• The recall affects certain 2022-2027 R1S, 2022-2026 R1T, and 2027 R2 models.
• Rivian has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, as part of the recall remedy.
(Reporting by Gargi Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)