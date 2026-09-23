Utah group to hold vigil honoring state's 2026 murder victims

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SALT LAKE CITY — Friday is a National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, to honor those killed in Utah and to support the families and loved ones of the victims.

Utah Homicide Survivors will hold a candlelight vigil at the State Capitol on Friday at 7 p.m. The vigil service will include a memory garden, speeches and live music.

A sister of Summer Roney, a woman who was found murdered in the back seat of her ex-boyfriend's car nearly two years ago, is set to be one of the speakers at Friday's event.

State officials, as well as the FBI, typically release annual murder rates at the end of the year. Some of the most prominent cases in 2026 include three people killed in Wayne County in March. In April, Kearns police found two people dead inside a home, an incident later described as a domestic dispute.

Contributing: Simone Seikaly