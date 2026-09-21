Aaron Donald is active for the Rams against the Giants in the final step in his comeback

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Aaron Donald is ready for the final step in his comeback.

The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year was active for the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night when they faced the New York Giants, clearing the way for the longtime superstar's first NFL game action in 32 months.

The 35-year-old Donald said last week that he planned to play against the Giants after he was left home from the Rams' lengthy trip to Australia and their season-opening debacle of a loss to San Francisco. Donald only ended his retirement late last month, exactly 90 days after the Rams acquired Myles Garrett from Cleveland.

Rams fans who arrived early at SoFi Stadium cheered Donald at every opportunity, with many sporting his No. 99 jersey or holding up signs welcoming him back to the team. Donald huddled with his wife and children on the field while the Rams warmed up, and he even stopped to autograph a sign held by a young fan declaring: "The Beast Is Back!"

Donald retired in March 2024 after a 10-year career spent entirely with the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles. Along with his three Player of the Year awards, he was an eight-time All-Pro and a 10-time Pro Bowl selection who had 111 sacks — an extraordinary number for an interior lineman — and won a Super Bowl ring.

Donald began to entertain the notion of a comeback after the arrival of Garrett, a two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year after setting the league's single-season sacks record with 23 last season for the Browns.

Donald couldn't resist the possibility of teaming up with one of his few contemporary peers in defensive line play — but that connection likely will have to wait for a month. After a zero-tackle debut in Australia in which he clearly wasn't at his best, Garrett had surgery on his knee last week, and he will miss at least the next four games while on the injured list.

The Rams must hope Donald will help their defensive line immediately after they yielded 379 yards — including 174 yards rushing — and 27 points to the 49ers last week. Donald regularly commanded double-teams and extra attention from opponents throughout his career, freeing up his teammates.

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