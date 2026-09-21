Rams WR Puka Nacua (hip/groin) out vs. Giants

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Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - Los Angeles Rams ​star wide receiver Puka Nacua will not play in Monday night's home opener against ‌the New York Giants, with the team making him inactive ⁠for Monday Night Football.

Nacua ​had not practiced since ⁠Friday with what is listed as a ‌hip/groin injury. Rams ‌head coach Sean McVay referenced a sore ⁠groin for Nacua coming ⁠out of practice on Thursday.

Nacua reeled in five catches for 74 yards in the Rams' 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia. The 25-year-old ‌led the NFL with ​129 receptions last season and racked up 1,715 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Through his first three NFL seasons plus one game this year, Nacua has 318 catches for 4,265 yards and 19 TDs.

The Rams will ​also be without wide receiver Jordan Whittington due ‌to a ‌quadriceps ⁠injury.

Veteran Davante Adams is expected to lead the wide receiver unit for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The only other active receivers are Konata Mumpfield, Xavier ‌Smith and Tutu Atwell. ​The Rams also rely ‌heavily on their ⁠four tight ​ends, led by Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee.

(--Field Level ​Media)