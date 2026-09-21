Bears QB Caleb Williams (hamstring) is 'week-to-week'

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' hamstring injury is going to be a "week-to- week thing," ​Chicago coach Ben Johnson said Monday in a radio interview on ESPN 1000.

The Ringer reported that Williams avoided serious injury in Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota and hadn't yet ‌been ruled out for next Monday's home game against Philadelphia.

Johnson, though, seemed to indicate otherwise, without providing a definitive timeline.

"It sounds ⁠like it's going to be a week-to-week deal ​for him," Johnson said. "I've got to still talk ⁠with our trainer. We'll do that here shortly and I'll have the lowdown from him. But ‌it sounds like it's week-to-week ‌but will likely miss some time."

Williams was hurt when attempting to reach the ⁠end zone with a fourth-quarter scramble on the wet turf ⁠at Soldier Field. He awkwardly tumbled to the turf on his knees and rolled over a couple times in pain before the Bears' medical staff attended to him.

He was transported to the locker room on a cart and had a towel over his head before removing it and pumping his arm into the air multiple times to rev up the Chicago fans.

The ‌initial reporting on Sunday said that Williams sustained a Grade 1 ​hamstring strain.

Williams, 24, has made 36 consecutive starts since the Bears drafted him No. 1 overall in 2024. He has completed 65.5% of his passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception this season for Chicago (1-1).

If Williams is unable to go Monday against the Eagles (2-0), it would mark the first time Johnson has been forced to start a backup quarterback as an offensive play-caller. Jared Goff started all 51 games for the Lions from 2022-24, when ​Johnson was Detroit's offensive coordinator.

Backup Tyson Bagent completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards in relief on Sunday. ‌He has thrown ‌for 971 yards, ⁠three TDs and six interceptions in 13 games (four starts) over the last four seasons. All four of his starts came as a rookie in 2023 for Chicago.

If Bagent, 26, is called upon to start, Johnson said he has confidence in the signal-caller.

"He's wired the right way. Having a full week of ‌preparation can make all the ​difference in performance," Johnson said of Bagent. "I said at the ‌Combine, we view him as ⁠one of the ​top 32 (NFL quarterbacks). The way he approaches it, his teammates are going to fight their tails off for ​him."

(--Field Level Media)