Falcons to start Michael Penix Jr. at Green Bay on Thursday

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 21, 2026 at 2:58 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 12:21 p.m.

 
Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

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Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - Michael Penix Jr. will start ​at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Green Bay.

The team made the announcement Monday ‌after Atlanta coach Kevin Stefanski initially kept the decision under wraps.

Penix is making ⁠his first NFL start ​since he suffered a season-ending ⁠ACL tear Nov. 16, 2025 against the Carolina ‌Panthers. It was ‌the third time in his career Penix endured a ⁠torn ACL.

The Falcons' first-round pick (eighth ⁠overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, Penix has been practicing for three weeks. Last week, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Penix was excellent in practice but Atlanta (0-2) held him out for one more game.

Tua Tagovailoa, ‌who signed with Atlanta in the ​offseason, could also be available after he was inactive for the first two games of the season with an oblique injury suffered days before the team's season opener at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cooper Rush started the first two games but neither outing went to script. He ​completed 56.4% of his passes for 229 yards, one touchdown ‌and four interceptions ‌before ⁠he was benched during Sunday's 34-3 home loss to the Panthers.

Undrafted rookie Jack Strand replaced Rush against the Panthers, completing 8 of 15 passes for 59 yards and an ‌interception -- which was ​returned for a touchdown -- in ‌his regular-season debut.

The Packers (1-1) ⁠are coming ​off an overtime win against the Jets in New Jersey.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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