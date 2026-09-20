NFL roundup: Dak Prescott stars, Jayden Daniels injured in Cowboys' win

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Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - Dak Prescott became the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown passes and Dallas posted a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders, who lost franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated left elbow on the final play of the first half on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott's fourth TD pass of the game to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter set the record for career TD passes, eclipsing Tony Romo's mark of 248. Prescott completed 26 of 31 passes for 279 yards. Lamb had eight ​catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns for Dallas (1-1).

The Commanders (0-2) were at the Cowboys' 1 with 3 seconds left in the first half and, down 17-10, went for a game-tying touchdown instead of a field-goal attempt. As the ball was snapped, Daniels was stepped on by left guard Chris Paul. Daniels put his left arm on the turf to avoid going down for a sack and his arm buckled under his body weight as he threw an incompletion.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters after the game that Daniels has a dislocated left below, that X-rays did not show a fracture and the quarterback will undergo more imaging tests on Monday. He had 69 yards rushing on seven carries and completed 11 of 17 passes for 96 yards and a TD ‌before leaving the game.

Vikings 9, Bears 3

Carson Wentz passed for 143 yards, Aaron Jones Sr. rushed for 105 yards and visiting Minnesota escaped Chicago despite not scoring a touchdown.

Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams passed for 138 yards and rushed for 42 before he left the game in the fourth quarter because of a non-contact hamstring injury. Vikings pass rusher Dallas Turner later sacked Williams' replacement, Tyson Bagent, as time expired to seal the victory.

Will Reichard connected on field goals from 35, 49 and 39 yards to supply Minnesota's nine points.

Eagles 24, Titans 20

Darius Cooper caught a ⁠3-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts with 9 seconds left and Philadelphia rallied past Tennessee in Nashville.

Hurts led a 65-yard drive after Joey Slye converted a 33-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to give the Titans (0-2) ​a 20-17 edge. Hurts' 19-yard completion to DeVonta Smith got the ball to the 3 with 14 seconds remaining, setting the stage for the game-winner for Philadelphia (2-0). Hurts completed 26 of 37 passes for ⁠264 yards and two scores along with two interceptions, and Smith caught 10 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Cam Ward rushed for two touchdowns for Tennessee and hit on 13 of 20 passes for 183 yards. He tied the game at 17 on a 1-yard run around the left side with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

Panthers 34, Falcons 3

Bryce Young threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns to help lead visiting Carolina to ‌a rout of Atlanta.

Devin Lloyd had two interceptions for the Panthers (1-1), including a pick- six, while Tetairoa ‌McMillan had five catches for 101 yards and Darren Waller caught two touchdowns.

Cooper Rush started for the Falcons (0-2) and threw for 86 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble before he was benched in the third quarter for Jack Strand. The undrafted rookie out of Minnesota State-Moorhead was picked off and lost a fumble in his ⁠debut.

Bengals 20, Texans 6

Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and Cincinnati is off to its second straight 2-0 start after notching a road victory over Houston. Burrow completed 20 of 31 passes for 207 yards and Chase had seven receptions for 75 yards while posting ⁠his 14th career outing of two or more touchdown catches.

Evan McPherson kicked two field goals of over 50 yards, Tee Higgins had five catches for 95 yards and Chase Brown rushed for 80 yards on 20 carries for the Bengals.

C.J. Stroud was 30-of-55 passing for 353 yards for the Texans, who lost at home for the second straight week. Dalton Schultz established career bests of 12 catches for 140 yards for Houston, which lost despite registering five sacks.

Patriots 20, Steelers 3

Linebacker Elijah Ponder had a sack and also returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown to help New England defeat Pittsburgh at Foxborough, Mass.

Ponder's touchdown came after Christian Barmore stripped the ball from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The TD gave the Patriots (1-1) the 17-point lead with 13:37 to play. TreVeyon Henderson (16 carries, 76 yards) scored New England's other touchdown on a 39-yard run.

Pittsburgh (1-1) was limited to 235 yards of offense (3.5 yards per play) and was 2 of 12 on third downs. The Steelers' offense has produced one touchdown in eight quarters this season. Rodgers was 23 of 39 for 187 yards and was intercepted once.

Packers 20, Jets 17 (OT)

Green Bay rookie Trey Smack kicked a game-winning 26-yard field goal with 5:23 remaining in overtime to defeat New York in rainy conditions at East Rutherford, N.J.

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes for the Packers, who were only 1-for-9 on third down but erased a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit thanks to their defense. Green Bay (1-1) had just 199 total yards but scored the final 13 points in the game in a sloppy defensive struggle that included 27 total penalties. The Packers fumbled five times but lost just one of ‌them.

The Packers limited running back Breece Hall to 29 yards on 16 carries for the Jets (1-1). New York quarterback Geno Smith was 27-of-41 passing for 247 yards and a touchdown.

Saints 24, Ravens 17

Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a late tiebreaking touchdown, Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals and ​visiting New Orleans rallied to defeat Baltimore.

Shough completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Chris Olave, who finished with eight catches for 86 yards for the Saints (1-1). Shough capped a 16-play, 68-yard drive by squeezing across the goal line on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with 1:27 left.

Lamar Jackson passed for 235 yards and a touchdown, and Derrick Henry rushed for a touchdown but finished with just 68 yards on 16 carries for the Ravens (1-1), who led 14-3 in the second quarter but scored just three points in the second half.

Browns 23, Buccaneers 19

Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes and Cleveland's defense came up big after a lengthy weather delay, giving the visitors an upset of Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay.

Watson led the Browns (1-1) with 22 rushing yards along with his 238 passing yards. Cleveland grabbed the win over Mayfield, the Browns' former No. 1 overall pick, with two Watson TD passes in the final 16:23 of regulation. He completed 24 of 30 passes, including his second TD in as many weeks to rookie Denzel Boston.

Mayfield was 21-of-34 passing for 182 yards, while Bucky Irving had 89 yards on 17 carries for the Buccaneers, who are 0-2 for the first time since 2014. Chase McLaughlin made four field goals for Tampa Bay.

Broncos 20, Jaguars 13

Jonah Coleman's 3-yard touchdown run highlighted a dominant fourth quarter in which host Denver rallied past Jacksonville and avenged its only home regular- season loss last season to the Jaguars.

The Broncos (1-1) amassed 154 of their 392 yards of offense in the fourth quarter, during which they scored both of their touchdowns. Bo Nix completed 22 of 31 passes for 288 yards, a touchdown and an interception. After he had just one catch for 2 yards in his Denver debut, Jaylen Waddle had eight catches for 138 yards.

Trevor Lawrence completed 17 of 29 passes for 189 yards and one interception for Jacksonville (1-1), which scored its final points on the opening drive of the second half. Parker Washington had seven catches for 98 yards, while Bhayshul Tuten had 65 rushing yards ​and a touchdown.

Raiders 26, Chargers 14

Kirk Cousins passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns while the defense forced a key turnover with less than four minutes remaining as Las Vegas earned a victory over Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

Tre Tucker caught five passes for 119 yards and a long first-half touchdown, while Cody White had two catches, both for touchdowns, as the Raiders (2-0) ended a five-game road losing streak against the Chargers and a seven-game road losing streak overall. Cousins became the first Raiders quarterback with at least three TD passes in each of the first ‌two games of ‌a season since Ken Stabler in 1976.

Justin Herbert was 15-of-27 passing for 192 yards with a touchdown and ⁠two interceptions as the Chargers (0-2) saw a four-game overall winning streak against the Raiders come to an end. Omarion Hampton gained 94 yards on 23 carries for Los Angeles but his late-game fumble near midfield allowed Las Vegas to seal the victory.

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 7

Drew Lock and Jaxon Smith-Njigba connected for three touchdowns as Seattle pulled away from Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Lock, starting for injured quarterback Sam Darnold (glute), completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards. Smith-Njigba, the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year, made nine receptions for 155 yards. Emanuel Wilson rushed for 92 yards on 21 carries for the Seahawks (2-0).

Jacoby Brissett was 17-of-28 passing for 95 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Cardinals (1-1). Tight end Trey McBride made eight catches for 41 yards and a score.

49ers 35, Dolphins 13

Brock Purdy accounted for three touchdowns and Christian McCaffrey ran for two more, including the 100th of his career, to lead San Francisco over Miami at Santa Clara, Calif.

The 49ers (2-0) scored touchdowns on each of their first five drives. The Dolphins (0-2) finally stopped San Francisco's offense and forced a punt on its sixth possession with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter and the 49ers ahead 35-6.

Purdy completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and threw two touchdown passes without an interception. He finished with a 149.1 passer rating and also ran for 30 yards and a touchdown on ‌three attempts. Malik Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 197 yards for Miami, including a 77-yard ​TD pass to Ryan Miller with 2:30 left in the game. Teammate De'Von Achane ran for 74 yards on 20 carries.

Chiefs 33, Colts 30 (OT)

Harrison Butker kicked four field goals, including a 40-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, as host Kansas City beat ‌Indianapolis.

Patrick Mahomes completed 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs (2-0). Kenneth ⁠Walker III rushed for 117 yards on 24 carries and tacked on 61 more yards on six ​receptions. Travis Kelce caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals also had scoring receptions for Kansas City.

Daniel Jones completed 22 of 31 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Colts (0-2), who lost their ninth straight game dating back to last season. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and added 40 yards on four receptions. Tyler Warren had a scoring reception and Josh Downs ​caught seven passes for 72 yards for Indianapolis.

(--Field Level Media)