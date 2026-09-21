Donatella Versace partners with Gen Z fashion retailer REVOLVE

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MILAN, Sept 21 — New York-listed digital retailer REVOLVE Group on Monday ​unveiled a joint venture with Donatella Versace to create a new beauty and fashion business targeting ‌younger consumers.

News of the partnership comes as luxury goods group Prada ⁠works to relaunch the ​Versace brand, which it ⁠acquired in 2025 for about €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion).

Donatella Versace, ‌71, held the ‌role of creative director of the group ⁠founded by her late brother ⁠Gianni until March 2025, when she became the chief ambassador for the brand famous for its Medusa logo.

Prada in February hired as creative director Pieter Mulier, formerly at Richemont-owned Alaia. Mulier is ‌due to present his first collection ​early next year.

REVOLVE said the "venture will bring Donatella's unmistakable creative point of view to an entirely new online platform."

The group added it would combine "her decades of influence across fashion, music, entertainment and popular culture with REVOLVE's digital-first approach, global community and ​ability to turn cultural conversation into commerce."

With €1.2 billion ($1.4 ‌billion) in sales ‌last ⁠year, REVOLVE markets itself as "the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers", offering apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products through its website and ‌mobile apps.

A representative for ​Prada declined to comment on ‌the news of ⁠the venture. ($1 = ​0.8717 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Elisa AnzolinEditing by ​Keith Weir)