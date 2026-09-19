NFL-NFL mandates matching video displays during kicking attempts

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Sept 19 — The NFL has informed clubs that stadium video displays must be the same for both the home and visiting team while kickers are attempting field goals and extra points, in a move to ensure competitive equity.
Prior to the rule change that was outlined in a memo sent to teams last week and obtained by Reuters on Saturday, all video and ribbon boards only had to display either a static image or an All-22 view that showed every player on the field at one time.
But now the same All-22 angle or static image must be used for both kicking teams.
"To ensure competitive equity, clubs must apply this requirement consistently and use the same All-22 angle or static image for both kicking teams," the memo dated September 7 said. "Violations will result in accountability measures."
The NFL did not explain why the rule was changed ahead of the 2026 season and would not say if it was connected to a September 1 social media post by former analytics coach Ryan Paganetti.
In the post, Paganetti said that after going through more than a decade of New England Patriots broadcasts, he noticed that when opposing kickers lined up at Gillette Stadium, the video board showed a reverse view of the kick.
The result, according to Paganetti, was that the video board placed "a second, offset set of yellow uprights directly behind the real ones" that created a visual distortion for the kickers.
Paganetti, who worked for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, added that of the 52 Patriots field goal attempts he reviewed, the reverse angle was never displayed on the video board.
The Patriots did not immediately reply when asked by Reuters for comment.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)