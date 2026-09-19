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Sept 19 — The NFL has informed clubs that stadium video displays must be the ​same for both the home and visiting team while kickers are attempting field goals and extra points, in a move ‌to ensure competitive equity.

Prior to the rule change that was outlined in a memo sent ⁠to teams last week and obtained ​by Reuters on Saturday, all ⁠video and ribbon boards only had to display either a static ‌image or an All-22 ‌view that showed every player on the field at one ⁠time.

But now the same All-22 angle ⁠or static image must be used for both kicking teams.

"To ensure competitive equity, clubs must apply this requirement consistently and use the same All-22 angle or static image for both kicking teams," the memo dated September 7 said. "Violations will result in accountability measures."

The ‌NFL did not explain why the rule was ​changed ahead of the 2026 season and would not say if it was connected to a September 1 social media post by former analytics coach Ryan Paganetti.

In the post, Paganetti said that after going through more than a decade of New England Patriots broadcasts, he noticed that when opposing kickers lined up at Gillette Stadium, the ​video board showed a reverse view of the kick.

The result, according to Paganetti, ‌was that the video ‌board ⁠placed "a second, offset set of yellow uprights directly behind the real ones" that created a visual distortion for the kickers.

Paganetti, who worked for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, added that of the 52 ‌Patriots field goal attempts he ​reviewed, the reverse angle was never displayed ‌on the video board.

The Patriots did ⁠not immediately ​reply when asked by Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by ​Sanjeev Miglani)