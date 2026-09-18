Aaron Donald expects to play for Rams on Monday night against Giants

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LOS ANGELES — Aaron Donald expects to play for the Los Angeles Rams in their home opener against the New York Giants on Monday night.

"That is the plan," Donald said Friday after practice. "Two practices today, have another practice tomorrow, and then we'll see. But feeling good."

Donald, a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time All-Pro defensive lineman, has been out of football for two seasons but ended his retirement in August.

He did not travel with the Rams (0-1) for their season opener in Melbourne, Australia, and instead remained in Southern California to continue preparations.

"Feel a lot better now that I got more practices under my belt instead of one, so kind of getting in a groove of things, understanding everything a lot better," Donald said. "I've been playing a lot more free, a lot more loose, and looking more like myself to me."

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