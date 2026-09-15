Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick, WR Omar Cooper Jr. expected to miss multiple games

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Sep 15 (Field Level Media) - Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ​is expected to miss multiple games with a groin injury that limited him to six snaps in ‌New York's Week 1 win over the Titans.

Fitzpatrick was in coverage near ⁠the sideline at Nashville ​when he slid to the ⁠ground and immediately reached for his upper left leg.

According ‌to multiple reports, ‌Fitzpatrick will be sidelined for at least one ⁠week and his return for ⁠Week 3 is unlikely.

The Jets plan to add safety Dean Clark to the practice squad for depth.

Fitzpatrick and rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who is not expected to play Sunday after leaving the opener ‌with an ankle injury, are not ​candidates for injured reserve, according to NFL Network. If the Jets opted to place either on IR, the roster move mandates missing at least four games.

Cooper also is considered week-to-week. The status of wide receiver Tim Patrick, placed on short-term IR on Monday, already ​created an opening for a wide receiver.

NFL Network reported ‌Tuesday that the ‌Jets ⁠are signing veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard to their practice squad.

Shepard, 33, returns to MetLife Stadium, where he played eight seasons for the New York Giants before spending the ‌2024 and 2025 seasons ​with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ‌He has 443 ⁠catches for ​4,800 yards and 25 touchdowns in 117 career games (81 starts).

(--Field ​Level Media)