Falcons to start QB Cooper Rush vs. Panthers

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Sep 18 (Field Level Media) - Atlanta Falcons quarterback ​Cooper Rush will make his second straight start on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on ‌Friday.

Atlanta (0-1) hosts the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers (0-1) in its home ⁠opener on Sunday. Undrafted ​rookie Jack Strand will ⁠serve as the backup to Rush, who has ‌been dealing with ‌back spasms.

Rush, 32, split the first-team reps ⁠earlier this week with Michael ⁠Penix Jr., who is not quite ready to return from an ACL injury suffered last season.

Tua Tagovailoa, initially slated to be the Week 1 starter, is still recovering from an oblique injury ‌sustained just days before the ​Falcons kicked off the season at Pittsburgh. He did not practice this week and has been ruled out.

Making his Falcons debut last Sunday, Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 20-13 ​loss to the Steelers.

Eight of Rush's completions were ‌to running back ‌Bijan ⁠Robinson, and Pittsburgh star T.J. Watt returned one of his interceptions 35 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Rush has completed 60.8% of his passes ‌for 3,909 yards, ​21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions ‌in 43 career ⁠games (17 starts) ​with the Dallas Cowboys (2017-19, 2021-24), Baltimore Ravens (2025) and Falcons.

(--Field ​Level Media)