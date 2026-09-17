Baker Mayfield doesn't need extra motivation facing the Browns

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TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield doesn't need extra motivation after a turnover-filled performance in Week 1.

His former team provides it anyway.

Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in their home opener after starting the season with a 33-27 loss at Cincinnati.

"I think anytime – as I've mentioned to you guys, (when) there's history between a franchise, a coaching staff, anybody – there's always (that feeling of) you want to come out on the winning side of that no matter what," Mayfield said Wednesday. "Obviously, it's very different there staff-wise and everybody. Yeah, I spent four years there. I'm going into year four here. … I started my career there — (there were) a lot of ups and downs. But yeah, for me this week, (it's about) doing the little things right, continuing to try and just place the ball where it needs to go, and then obviously making the corrections I need to in ball security."

Mayfield lost three fumbles against the Bengals that led to 17 points, including one that was returned for a score.

He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns in 2018 and had an inconsistent tenure in Cleveland. He led the Browns to a playoff victory against Pittsburgh in 2020 but was traded after an injury-plagued 2022 season.

The Browns dealt Mayfield to Carolina after making a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson that has been a disaster for the organization. Watson could be starting his last game for the Browns this week if he plays poorly again.

Mayfield is the only quarterback to lead the Browns to a playoff win in the 2000s.

"I think, for me, it goes back to the faith, you know, looking up and knowing that, no matter what happens, if I control what I can control and (am) doing things the right way, obviously, I want to win," Mayfield said. "As an ultra-competitor, that's what you want to do at all times. So (it's about) having trust in that, having faith in that and, yeah, taking it one day at a time."

Browns first-year coach Todd Monken was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019 when Mayfield regressed after a promising rookie season. He threw 22 touchdowns passes and 21 interceptions in a 6-10 season.

Monken on Mayfield:

"Well, first off, he's highly intelligent," Monken said. "You could just get the beginning of a call out of your mouth and he's already got it down. He wants the game plan early so he can look at it at home. He comes in the building prepared. On the field, he's just highly, highly competitive and he holds himself to a high standard and he holds others to a high standard, which is everything you're looking for in a player, I guess just in a human being in general."

Mayfield already played against the Browns and lost in 2022 during a tumultuous season with the Panthers. He ended up being released that season, rebounded with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams and joined the Buccaneers in 2023 after Tom Brady retired.

He's become a franchise QB in Tampa Bay, making two Pro Bowls and leading the Bucs to a pair of NFC South titles. Last week, he got a $165 million, three-year contract extension.

"Yeah, I'm sure it still motivates him," Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said about Mayfield's time in Cleveland. "Baker's a guy that feeds off of motivation, a lot of things, and I know he's competitive and any game he's going to want to come in and do his best, but I'm sure he's definitely motivated for the game."

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AP freelancer Tom Withers contributed to this report.

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