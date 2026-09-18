Pick Six Preview: BYU to face another close game, but pull away late against Colorado State

PROVO — BYU opened Big 12 play with a win Saturday by beating Arizona 28-17 in Provo. The teams traded scores in the first half, and due to BYU's drive-killing offensive penalties, Arizona held the ball and had double the snaps as BYU.

Everything shifted after halftime, with BYU's defense pitching a shutout and allowing just 87 yards (4.4 per play) after the break. BYU led 21-17 with six minutes left when Arizona completed a pass that appeared to cross the first down marker at the BYU 18-yard line, but after review Arizona was marked a few inches short for a turnover on downs.

Two snaps later, Bear Bachmeier tossed a 61-yard bomb to Legend Glasker that eventually set up the final score of the game.

BYU now renews its century-old rivalry with Colorado State and heads to Fort Collins for a rare Non-AQ road-trip (5:30 p.m. MT, CBS).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2023-25): BYU 55.3 (28th of 68 Power 4) | Colorado State (40th of 70 Non-AQ)

2025 season: BYU 63.4 (19th) | Colorado State (62nd of 70 Non-AQ)

2026 season: BYU 66.6 (17th) | Colorado State (18th of 70 Non-AQ)

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine Pick Six Previews, I selected BYU to finish second in the Big 12 race, and the Cougars earned a preseason Top 25 ranking with my No. 17 spot. After the 2-0 start, BYU has held firm at No. 17.

Jim Mora led one of the nation's best program turnarounds at UConn and is off to a 2-0 start at Colorado State. The Rams dominated Wyoming in the season opener, winning the Bronze Boot 35-13 (+120 yardage) and then won their FCS game against Southern Utah 58-24 (+230 yardage). They check in at No. 18 of 70 in my Non-AQ Game Grader.

BYU with the ball

BYU offense: 45.5 points/game (26th)

Colorado State defense: 18.5 points/game allowed (60th)

BYU used a balanced attack to eventually beat Arizona in the second half by posting 217 passing yards and 148 on the ground. LJ Martin got almost every carry, gaining 98 yards on 20 attempts, and Bachmeier punched in a score near the goal line.

In his opponent scouting, Mora is impressed with the big-frame quarterback: "He's as big as most linebackers in the country … makes great decisions, can make every throw on the field, and extend plays with his legs."

It's an apt assessment, and BYU has added another round of playmakers around him at receiver and tight end. Freshman Legend Glasker caught the game-sealing 61-yard bomb, Kyle Kasper caught two touchdowns, and USC transfer Walker Lyons grabbed three passes.

BYU should be able to sustain long drives and hit on explosive plays against this Colorado State defense. Though it's a small sample size so far, Colorado State is poor at defending long-yardage plays — both rushing (126th in FBS) and passing (122th).

Their rushing defense has also struggled by allowing 4.8 yards/carry (115th) while BYU ranks ninth in my offensive line run push metric. Look for BYU to decisively win this side of the ball.

Colorado State with the ball

Colorado State offense: 46.5 points/game (21th)

BYU defense: 12 points/game allowed (22nd)

This side of the ball will be more competitive. Colorado State is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 and it is mostly due to it high-scoring offense led by former Power 4 Four quarterback and four-star recruit Hauss Hejny.

The dual-threat Hejny averages 10 yards/carry, and leads the entire Pac-12 in QB rating so far. He scored five touchdowns in both games and will test this BYU defense more than expected from a non-AQ opponent.

Defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga's halftime adjustments changed the game, as the BYU defense made Arizona one-dimensional and completely shut them down after the break. The second-half BYU defense was what we expected to see in 2026, with seven defensive starters back, plus the addition of top-rated linebacker transfer Cade Uluave.

BYU will be down two starters due to injury. Safety Raider Damuni is out for an extended period with a leg injury, and linebacker Siale Esera was injured in the Arizona game.

Game prediction

Like most head coach changes in the modern transfer portal era, Mora brought in a completely new roster — 75 new players — to jump start his program rebuild. Ten transfers came from the Power Four level, and another 18 followed Mora from UConn after their breakthrough nine-win season last year.

Colorado State went 2-10 last year, but that team is gone, and Mora's 2026 team already matched that win total.

BYU is the more proven, talented team on both sides of the ball, but this is a road-trip against a well-coached team with a dynamic quarterback. I expect a close game at halftime before BYU pulls away in the final frame.

BYU 31 | Colorado State 17