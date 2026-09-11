KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 2 of college football

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SALT LAKE CITY — Give us a second ... oh wait, that's reserved for Michigan football only.

The Wolverines are back, fresh off a controversial first "win" to start the Kyle Whittingham era with a bang ... or thud. Michigan will look to regroup after a tumultuous week as it welcomes Oklahoma to Ann Arbor in a tough Week 2 game.

That meeting between the Big Ten and SEC is likely one of the most intriguing matchups of the weekend, despite impactful games being played in the state and riveting matchup between Ohio State and Texas.

Fresh off a dominant Week 1 win over Utah Tech, BYU returns to LaVell Edwards Stadium for an afternoon conference matchup against Arizona. It's an early-season conference game that could set the tone for the Big 12 title race.

Later that night, Utah welcomes Arkansas to town in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Utes showcased a diverse offense in Week 1 in a blowout win over Idaho, but the Razorbacks will be a major step-up in competition. A win over an SEC program would certainly give Utah some positive momentum before Big 12 play begins.

Have what it takes to go undefeated this week?

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.