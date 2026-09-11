Picks Six Previews: BYU the more proven program in first test over Arizona

PROVO — Off consecutive 11-win seasons, BYU entered 2026 with its highest preseason ranking in 40 years, and in their season opener they played up to expectations.

BYU intercepted Utah Tech on the first play from scrimmage, had five different players score rushing touchdowns, and a 63-7 game was never in doubt.

All three phases shined. The defense suffocated Utah Tech and forced four turnovers, the offense gained a balanced 308 passing yards and 198 rushing, and the special teams saw Cannon DeVries open the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown.

The schedule heats up right away, with BYU beginning league play by hosting Arizona (1:30 p.m. MT, FOX).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2023-25): BYU 55.3 (28th of 68 Power 4) | Arizona 55.6 (27th)

2025 season: BYU 63.4 (19th) | Arizona 63.6 (18th)

2026 season: BYU 64.9 (16th) | Arizona 54.5 (33rd)

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine Pick Six Previews, I selected BYU to finish second in the Big 12 race, and the Cougars earned a preseason top-25 ranking with my No. 17 spot. After its 63-7 opening win, BYU moved up one spot to No. 16.

Brent Brennan led one of the biggest improvements from 2024 to 2025 as Arizona surged from 4-8 to 9-4 behind the nation's top-rated pass secondary. Those star defensive backs are gone, but with quarterback Noah Fifita returning, Arizona joins a crowded middle-tier of the Big 12.

I projected the Wildcats eighth in the league, though the No. 4 through No. 9 spots were all a logjam of similar teams.

BYU with the ball

BYU offense: 63 points/game (9th)

Arizona defense: 7 points/game allowed (24th)

Bear Bachmeier posted a near-perfect debut, completing 16-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He also punched in a rushing score, and showed off his scrambling skillset on a long completion to tight end Roger Saleapaga.

BYU used several wide receiver screens, and two went in for touchdowns by Jojo Phillips and Legend Glasker. It was a historic debut for the freshman Glasker, who scored on his first three touches and became the first BYU receiver to score three times in a game since Puka Nacua (2022 vs. Arkansas).

It appears BYU upgraded its receivers and tight ends, though we will learn more on Saturday against the team's first Power Four opponent. Last season, Arizona led the nation in opponent QB rating thanks to a defensive secondary that eventually sent four to the NFL draft.

That talent drain to the defensive backfield remains a question, and the BYU pass-catchers should win their downfield battles here. Even in the FCS opener, they had problems with some downfield passes and are ranked 98th in defending against explosive passes.

Their strength in the trenches will test BYU's offensive line, as Arizona features four on the NFL draft watchlist — linemen Tre Smith, Leroy Palu and Chase Kennedy, and linebacker Taye Brown.

Arizona with the ball

Arizona offense: 35 points/game (58th)

BYU defense: 7 points/game allowed (24th)

Fifita became Arizona's first all-conference quarterback in 50 years and returned for 2026. He already owns the school passing touchdown record and is now chasing Nick Foles for the career passing yards title.

They lost both top receivers, but the 2026 group looks like an upgrade with All-Big 12 Tre Spivey, the speedy Isaiah Mizell, and a pair of former blue-chippers in West Virginia starter Rodney Gallagher and former Top 100 DJ Jordan (USC).

BYU's defense was strong in 2025 and returns as one of the most veteran units nationally. This offseason, coach Kalani Sitake and new coordinator Kelly Poppinga focused on player retention; and they succeeded by bringing back seven defensive starters — plus a headliner addition of All-ACC Cade Uluave (California).

They did lose as starter in the opener, with safety Raider Damuni suffering an injury that should keep him out through October.

The mismatch will be BYU's stout front seven overpowering Arizona's offensive line that lost three starters and their lone all-Big 12 honoree. Look for BYU to stuff the run and force Arizona to become one-dimensional.

Game prediction

BYU won its 2025 matchup, returns more starters (17 vs. 10), and added more playmakers through the transfer portal. BYU is the more proven program and they return the strongest parts of their 11-win team, while Arizona sent its best feature — the No. 1 secondary — to the pros.

LaVell Edwards Stadium is also one of the toughest places to play, and over the past three seasons, BYU is 16-3 at home (12-6 ATS).

BYU 30 | Arizona 20