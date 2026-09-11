Pick Six Previews: Utah gets first test of season as more proven product over Arkansas

SALT LAKE CITY — The Morgan Scalley era kicked off with a dominant 66-14 win over Idaho, outgaining its FCS foes 633 yards to 225, and allowing almost a half of game reps for the younger backup players.

Utah won its previous four FCS games by an average margin of 48 points per game, and this one followed the same script. The defense forced a turnover on the first series, then the Utes offense scored at-will with the starters punching in scores on six of the first eight possessions.

With the FCS game behind them, Utah's schedule heats up where they host an SEC opponent Saturday night as Arkansas comes to Rice-Eccles Stadium (8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2023-25): Utah 56.5 (25th of 68 Power 4) | Arkansas 45.5 (43rd)

2025 season: Utah 72.3 (10th) | Arkansas 46.0 (44th)

2026 season: Utah 62.7 (19th) | Arkansas 41.1 (54th)

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine Pick Six Previews, I selected Utah to finish third in the Big 12 race, and the Utes earned a preseason top-25 ranking with my No. 22 spot.

After a few bright spots in 2021 and 2022, the Arkansas program collapsed under Sam Pittman, and his tenure closed with a three-year record of 13-24 (5-23 vs. Power Four). In the offseason, they hired Ryan Silverfield, who led Memphis to a 50-25 record over six years — capped by two bowl wins over Power Four opponents.

Utah with the ball

Utah offense: 66 points/game, 6th in FBS

Arkansas defense: 14 points/game, 55th in FBS

Devon Dampier picked up where he left off and shined in the 2026 season opener. He went 13-of-18 passing for 176 yards, three touchdowns — with no picks or sacks. He hit his passes at all three levels of the field, and the offense was both explosive and efficient.

New offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven showed off some new wrinkles to the offense. Do-it-all tight end Hunter Andrews was lining up in the backfield and even got a carry. Backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin lined up on the field next to Dampier and the pair ran a speed option.

The biggest development was the emergence of a potential star receiver in Braden Pegan, who caught four balls for 81 yards and a touchdown and also ran in an end-around for a 12-yard rushing touchdown. It has been over a decade since Utah featured a 1,000-yard receiver, but the All-Mountain West transfer could end the drought.

This room lived up to Scalley's "best ever wide receiver room" praise from spring ball.

Arkansas couldn't stop anybody last year. The defense posted bottom 10 marks in almost every stat category, most importantly in scoring (129th), QB rating (125th), and both explosive rushing (124th) and passing (131st).

Silverfield hired Ron Roberts to install his 3-4 base scheme, and has 17 years of coordinator experience — most recently at Florida (below average rankings), Auburn, and Baylor (Top 10 in 2021) — and is credited with innovations like the disguised blitzes and simulated pressures that have been so effective recently.

Just two starters return, and on this side of the ball the staff focused more on adding high upside, though unproven, former blue-chip transfers.

Arkansas with the ball

Arkansas offense: 31 points/game, 69th in FBS

Utah defense: 14 points/game allowed, 55th in FBS

The Arkansas offense did not look like a Power Four offense against an FCS opponent. Silverfield called it "one of the sloppiest halves of football I've ever been associated with." The offense turned it over three times — including an end zone interception in the final seconds of the half.

There was no success in the run game either, with FCS North Alabama holding Arkansas to just 3.0 yards per carry. Though it is only one game, this Arkansas offense does not resemble its high-scoring, fast-paced, Bobby Petrino-led offense from last season.

Utah's defense forced five three-and-outs, held Idaho to a low 3.7 yards/play, though Idaho had some relative success in the run game. Utah is replacing its entire defensive line, and nine total starters from the 2025 lineup.

Though Arkansas is projected in last place in the SEC, this is still a solid test for the new-look Utah defense as five Razorbacks are on the NFL draft watchlist, including three offensive linemen.

Game prediction

Arkansas had one of the worst Week 1 performances among Power Four teams playing FCS foes. They left us with more questions than answers, and I do not envision their offense executing consistent, efficient scoring drives. They don't have the explosiveness to score in long-yardage shots, either.

Utah's lines of scrimmage feature new starters at all nine spots, and this is their first significant test. But otherwise, Utah is a much more proven product, and the offensive skill positions look excellent.

Look for a two-score win for the Utes at an electric Rice-Eccles Stadium night game.

Utah 31 | Arkansas 16