Weber High alum called 'Little Weddle' is the breakout star of No. 11 BYU's 2-0 start

PROVO — Two years ago, Cannon DeVries was known as the recently returned missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Two months ago, he was a meme on the college football internet.

But after two games of the 2026 season, DeVries is known for plenty more.

The former Weber High star has had initial breakout success to his sophomore campaign, rising to the top of the depth chart at nickel for the 11th-ranked Cougars in their 2-0 start to a season.

For good reason, too.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back leads BYU with 10 tackles, including five solo stops, to go along with a pass breakup on defense and 173 of the Cougars' kickoff/punt return yards buoyed by a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in the season opener against Utah Tech.

A week later, he led the team with nine tackles against Arizona, including a fourth-down stop with teammate Tommy Prassas to help seal a 28-17 win.

While LJ Martin, the reigning Big 12 offensive player of the year, leads BYU with 184 all-purpose yards, the sophomore from North Ogden is only 9 yards behind.

"I was super hungry this year. I knew that I could help the team out in a lot of different ways, whether that was on defense or the return game and any other special teams," DeVries told KSL.com before BYU left for its Week 3 road opener at Colorado State (5:30 p.m. MT, CBS). "I came in with a chip on my shoulder, wanting to take a starting spot, to play a ton, and make big plays.

"I came in with a lot of confidence, energy, flew around — and the coaches have trusted me to have opportunities to succeed and showcase what I can do."

Let's go! This is Cannons preseason interview shouting you out as his role model 🙌🏼🔥



pic.twitter.com/U5nsFNytBHhttps://t.co/BfvQ9PBSHa — Colton DeVries 👍🏼 (@colton_devries4) September 13, 2026

DeVries calls former Utah star Eric Weddle "one of my all-time role models," and the similarities in their game is striking. He even wears No. 32 in part as a tribute to the former two-time Mountain West defensive player of the year and consensus All-American who played cornerback, nickel and strong safety at the U. before a 14-year NFL career.

Players and coaches, too, consistently point to the former "Little Weddle" at Weber High, when he returned five interceptions, two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns and earned Deseret News Two-Way Player of the Year as a senior in 2021.

The one-time Region 1 MVP committed to BYU during his senior year, then promptly left for a mission in the Texas Houston South Mission. The former football star who also set school records in the 100- and 200-meters in 10.89 and 22.2 seconds, respectively, returned home in May 2024 and played in all 14 games last year — mostly on special teams, but also tallying four tackles at nickel and sharing a tackle for loss in the season opener against Portland State.

"Coming home from the mission was definitely a hard adjustment," the converted two-way wide receiver/safety said.. "You're body just isn't used to the fatigue or the strain of college ball. So last year was really good for me to be able to learn the defense, and switch positions ... It was a big learning curve for me. But as I worked all offseason and got some experience last year, it definitely motivated me to work a ton this offseason to be in the position I could be this season."

BYU's nickel package requires players who can play man-to-man coverage like a cornerback, zone coverage like a safety, and the ability to switch downhill and hit like a linebacker.

And DeVries fits the position perfectly, said safeties coach Demario Warren, who currently works with DeVries after he also spent time with cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker as well.

BYU's Cannon DeVries (20) celebrates a play during a Big 12 football game against UCF, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo: Tyler Staten for KSL.com)

"He's a former corner who is physical and tough, and it's natural for him to cover," said Warren, the former Southern Utah head coach and defensive coordinator who also coached cornerbacks at Boise State. "He's want to be great, and he's got a lot of characteristics of a great football player — and he's starting to show that.

"It's one of the hardest positions to play in football," he added. "You've got to be so unique and do so many different things. But that's what makes him special; he's a hybrid sort of person, to be a deep safety, to be someone who can cover, to be in the box — and have the intelligence to do all of those things. We do a lot with our nickels, and the way he understands the defense really helps us in our scheme."

That's well fitted to DeVries, who played on offense, defense, kick and punt return — and even blocked a few field goals in high school.

"The only time I ever came off was kicking field goals — and kickoffs," he said with a smile.

He might not be the last DeVries to come through BYU, either. Cannon's little brother Creed is a junior at Weber High, and quickly following in big brother's footsteps, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound two-way receiver and safety who also returns kicks and punts.

The Class of 2028 recruit is currently uncommitted — but he did receive a scholarship offer from BYU in April, according to 247Sports.

"If you turn on film, he's almost always double- or triple-teamed on every single play," Cannon said. "But he finds a way to get the ball.

"If you put the ball in the air, he has incredible ball skills. No matter what, he's going to go take it out of the air and come down with it. Just a huge playmaker, where ever you put it on the field. I'm excited to see what he can do for years to come."

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