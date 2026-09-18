Pick Six Previews: Stronger Utah should blow out rival Utah State

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah passed its first Power Four test with flying colors Saturday night in Salt Lake City, dominating the SEC's Arkansas 43-10. It was a slow start, just 7-3 after the first frame, but Utah exploded for 22 points in the second quarter to blow the game open.

They did so with a creative offense featuring two quarterbacks on the field together. Of course, both full-time starter Devon Dampier and backup Byrd Ficklin are speedy dual-threat quarterbacks, and their duo confused the Arkansas defense all game.

Coordinator Kevin McGiven dialed up a double pass — Dampier to Ficklin, Ficklin to Wayshawn Parker — for a 36-yard gain to set the tone. Then, the two quarterbacks ran some option plays, and even a handoff-pitch combo.

With their SEC test behind them, Utah finishes off the nonconference portion of the schedule by hosting "Battle of the Brothers" rival Utah State (1:30 p.m. MT, FOX).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2023-25): Utah 56.5 (25th of 68 Power 4) | Utah State 36th of 70 Non-AQ

2025 season: Utah 72.3 (10th) | Utah State 30th of 70 Non-AQ

2026 season: Utah 67.4 (15th) | Utah State 53rd of 70 Non-AQ

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine Pick Six Previews, I selected Utah to finish third in the Big 12 race, and the Utes earned a preseason Top 25 ranking with my No. 22 spot. They have surged up to No. 15 and are in a dead heat for the Big 12's top spot with Texas Tech and BYU.

Utah faces a familiar face leading Utah State. Longtime BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall returned to the Beehive State last season, led Utah State to a bowl game in his debut, and now his Aggies are 0-2 with losses to Washington (16-14) and FCS Idaho State (29-17). They are currently ranked in the bottom 20 of Non-AQ Game Grader.

Utah with the ball

Utah offense: 54.5 points/game, 6th in FBS

Utah State defense: 22.5 points/game, 78th in FBS

After the 43-10 blowout, Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield described the unique Utah two-quarterback system, saying: "The quarterbacks are like running backs. ... The two-quarterback system causes some headaches."

It also led to countless explosive plays. Dampier threw two touchdowns (18-of-24 for 261 yards) and also ran in two scores. Ficklin threw four passes, ran it twice, and even caught a ball. Tight end Noah Bennee emerged as yet another playmaker and caught a trio of 25+ yard passes.

This creative scheme, along with dominance of an SEC opponent, earned McGiven "coordinator of the week" honors in my weekly Pick Six PLUS package. McGiven goes up against his former program after moving from one side of the rivalry to the other this offseason.

The Utah State defense held Washington to just 16 points last Saturday, forcing punts on half of their drives, in one of the most surprising results of Week 2.

Washington's dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams did escape for a 36-yard carry, but Utah State held him to 2 yards/carry on the other 10 attempts.

Utah has a more dynamic room of playmakers surrounding the quarterback, so Utah State won't be able to key in as much on the quarterback here.

Utah State with the ball

Utah State offense: 15.5 points/game, 131st in FBS

Utah defense: 12 points/game allowed, 22nd in FBS

Speaking of scrambling quarterbacks, Utah State had a new starter last week with Grady Brosterhous taking over for an injured McCae Hillstead. Brosterhous took 21 of the team's 29 rushing attempts, and Mendenhall said, "quarterback scramble was our only running game."

Through two games, Utah State ranks in the FBS bottom 10 in seven of my key stat categories — and are above average in zero of the 15 categories.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, they are about to run into a brick wall in the trenches, as the new-look Utah defensive line has been stout so far. Defensive tackle Jireh Moe posted eight tackles, two for loss, and a sack in the Arkansas win and looks like the anchor to build around. Utah held Arkansas to 4 yards/play and just 2.2 yards/carry and should have similar success here.

The pass defense has also shined for Utah as they knocked down 13 passes last game for a program-high since 1998. I expect the defense to win this side of the ball yet again.

Game prediction

Utah leads the Battle of the Brothers rivalry series 73-28-4 over Utah State, including the past three matchups. Though it is a small sample size, Utah appears to have answered the biggest offseason questions so far regarding their new lines of scrimmage and the new offensive coordinator hire. Both look elite and have Utah emerging as a real Big 12 contender.

Utah is the stronger team, and this should be another blowout win for Morgan Scalley.

Utah 38 | Utah State 9