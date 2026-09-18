Hiker dies after lightning strike near Mount Timpanogos summit

AMERICAN FORK — A 19-year-old hiker died Friday after lightning struck near a shelter on Mount Timpanogos, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Nine hikers, traveling in two separate groups, were near the summit around 6 a.m. on Friday when stormy weather prompted them to seek shelter, Sgt. Garett Dutson said. The structure was hit by lightning, injuring multiple people, according to the sheriff's office. A 19-year-old man sustained critical injuries, and first responders attempted to render aid before he was pronounced dead.

Dutson said the cause of the man's death remains under investigation.

Four other hikers made their way down the mountain on their own, he said. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Multiple agencies assisted with the rescue, which took longer than usual because of active storm conditions.

Deputies did not release the 19-year-old's identity, and additional details about the injuries and circumstances surrounding the lightning strike were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office expressed condolences to the hiker's family and friends and recognized the hikers and rescuers who assisted those injured.

The incident also prompted a warning about rapidly changing mountain weather: Thunderstorms can develop quickly, and lightning can strike away from the main area of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. Hikers should check the forecast before starting a hike and keep monitoring conditions while on the mountain. If hikers hear thunder, they are close enough to the storm to risk a lightning strike, according to the National Weather Service. Hikers should move away from exposed ridgelines, peaks and other elevated areas and seek substantial shelter when possible.

Small structures, including sheds and shelters, do not provide adequate protection from lightning. The safest places during a lightning storm are substantial, fully enclosed buildings or an enclosed, hard-topped vehicle.

Hikers should not wait for a storm to arrive before leaving exposed terrain and should allow enough time to reach a safe location before thunderstorms develop or move into the area.

The sheriff's office said it will release additional information as it becomes available and as family notifications and the investigation are completed.