Idaho man handed 6 years in prison for assaulting southern Utah park rangers

ST. GEORGE — A man from Idaho was sentenced Thursday to more than six years in prison for ramming his pickup truck into two U.S. Park Rangers last year.

Gregory Aaron Farley, 52, of Hazelton, Idaho, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a federal employee in May 2025.

Charges state that Farley was stopped by U.S. Park Rangers while in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area after they received a report of reckless driving. While talking to the rangers, officials say Farley fled the scene, nearly hitting one of the rangers. A vehicle pursuit then ensued, and Farley was driving "extremely erratically," the charges said.

"Farley had turned around and was again headed in the rangers' direction. Farley collided with the rangers' truck on the driver's side, sending the rangers' truck into the shoulder of the road, causing the air bags to be deployed, and rendering the driver's side door inoperable," the charges said.

The rangers fired a few shots at the vehicle and "after a lengthy period ignoring commands by law enforcement," Farley exited the vehicle. He was given medical aid for a gunshot wound in his left upper leg before being taken into custody, prosecutors said.

Farley pleaded guilty in December to the charge, saying he "intentionally forcibly assaulted federal employees" with his pickup truck, his plea statement said.

Prosecutors argued for a seven-year sentence, citing his "alarming criminal history, including a pattern of violence and defiance towards law enforcement," a sentencing memorandum said.

"While Farley's crime is extremely serious and shocking, unfortunately, it is not surprising ... Farley has an incredible 10 prior DUI convictions, two of them felonies from 2016 and 2019 for which he served time in state prison. It is amazing that no one has been killed as a result of Farley's extensive prior criminal conduct of operating a vehicle while impaired, and that could easily have happened here," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors pointed to other past offenses, including misdemeanor assault convictions against a domestic partner and against law enforcement.

"Farley has engaged in a pattern of conduct that has exposed innocent people to great harm," prosecutors said.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Ann Marie McIff Allen sentenced Farley to 75 months in prison followed by three years on probation.

"This case underscores the dangers our park rangers and other law enforcement officers face as they work to keep our national parks and communities safe," said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah.