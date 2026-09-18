1 injured in Sandy drive-by shooting

SANDY — Sandy police are investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in one man sustaining injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a reported shooting near 8400 S. State Street, Sandy Police Sgt. Mike Olsen said.

Two men, both in their 20s, told officers they were walking in the area "when a vehicle pulled up next to them and shot at them," Olsen said. One man was hit and taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

A nearby building also sustained some damage from the shots, he said.

Police were still looking Friday for the vehicle that drove off after the shooting. However, Olsen said the incident appears to be "isolated," and police do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public.