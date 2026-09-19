Bodycam footage shows police pursuit in car and on foot in Layton

LAYTON – A traffic stop for an infraction escalated into a police chase with a convicted felon last year.

On April 16, 2025, a Layton police officer pulled over 34-year-old Noe Armando Gonzalez and a male passenger for an "inoperable license plate light," according to the police affidavit.

In body camera footage, the passenger gave the officer his ID, but Gonzalez said he'd left it at home and said his name was "Juan Jimenez."

The officer ran a background check on both men and discovered that the passenger had an arrest warrant for failing to disclose his identity to a police officer. The officer could not find records for Gonzalez's fake name and continued to investigate.

The body camera showed two other officers arriving at the scene, and they reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officers commanded Gonzalez and the passenger to exit the car, but Gonzalez "refused to exit, he rolled up the window and refused to obey with numerous lawful orders for him to roll down the window," the affidavit stated.

After several minutes of commanding the two to get out, an officer used his baton to break the window to arrest them. Gonzalez then drove away, and officers initiated a pursuit.

Police dashcam footage showed an officer repeatedly attempting to perform a PIT maneuver on Gonzalez's car, but Gonzalez drove erratically across the road, preventing the maneuver.

"The vehicle was pursued to an apartment complex and once there, the driver fled from the vehicle and I chased after him on foot and deployed my taser at him, which was not effective," the affidavit stated.

Gonzalez jumped over a fence, surrendered to the officers, and was arrested without further incident.

Officers found a "small baggy" of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia that Gonzalez discarded during the foot chase, according to the affidavit.

After being read his Miranda rights, Gonzalez admitted that he smoked marijuana earlier in the day. A blood test determined he was driving under the influence.

Body camera footage showed another officer detaining the passenger, who stayed in the crashed car and cooperated with the investigation.

Court records do not show that the passenger was charged in this incident, but he was booked and later sentenced for the previous charge of failing to disclose his identity to an officer.

Gonzalez was charged with a third-degree felony and a class A misdemeanor of failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice, class B misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, possessing marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with a police officer, and a class C misdemeanor charge of providing false personal information.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony of failing to stop at the command of police and the class B misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. The remaining charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they can't be filed again.

On April 30, 2026, he was sentenced to four months in the Weber County Jail and placed on probation for three years.

In 2012, Gonzalez was involved in a shooting in which an Ogden officer fired their firearm at him as he attempted to escape from a robbery.

In that case, Gonzalez was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years.