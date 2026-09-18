Body of second missing woman recovered at Sand Hollow

By Payton Davis, KSL | UPDATED - Sept. 18, 2026 at 8:54 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 8:38 p.m.

 
The body of a second missing woman was recovered Friday night after the first woman's body was recovered the day before. The women went missing in a Jet Ski accident Tuesday.

The body of a second missing woman was recovered Friday night after the first woman's body was recovered the day before. The women went missing in a Jet Ski accident Tuesday. (Marc Weaver, KSL)

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HURRICANE, Washington County — The body of a second missing woman following a Jet Ski accident was recovered Friday night.

The body of the woman, who died, was recovered at 5 p.m. by search teams, according to a release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The recovery followed the body of the other woman being found Thursday.

The two women, 26 and 28 years old, went missing after a Jet Ski accident in Sand Hollow on Tuesday. The two women, their coworker, 23-year-old Antonio Omari Lewis and one of the women's dogs were all on the Jet Ski at the time of the accident. None of them were wearing a life jacket.

Lewis was arrested on suspicion of automobile homicide on Wednesday after police said he was operating the Jet Ski while under the influence of alcohol.

Friends of the women said one of them was 4½ months pregnant with twins at the time of the accident.

The women have not yet been identified.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.

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Payton Davis is a digital evening news editor for KSL.
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