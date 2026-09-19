Person killed in I-15 crash near Woods Cross

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - Sept. 19, 2026 at 9:49 a.m.

 
A person was killed in a crash on I-15 near Woods Cross on Saturday.

A person was killed in a crash on I-15 near Woods Cross on Saturday. (Utah Department of Transportation)

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WOODS CROSS — A person was killed Saturday morning in a crash on I-15 near Woods Cross, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Northbound I-15 was closed at 2600 South while investigators examined the scene. Traffic was directed to exit I-15 at 2600 South and re-enter at 500 South, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Drivers could use an alternate route of I-215 West to Legacy Highway.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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UtahPolice & CourtsDavis County
Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSLJoe Wirthlin
Joe Wirthlin is a breaking news reporter who also covers Tooele County and religion in Utah. He began his journalism career at Brigham Young University, where he worked at the Daily Universe before he joined the KSL team in 2025. Born in Massachusetts, Joe moved across the country with his family, supporting his father in the military, before settling in Utah in 2021.

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