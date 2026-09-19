Person killed in I-15 crash near Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS — A person was killed Saturday morning in a crash on I-15 near Woods Cross, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Northbound I-15 was closed at 2600 South while investigators examined the scene. Traffic was directed to exit I-15 at 2600 South and re-enter at 500 South, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Drivers could use an alternate route of I-215 West to Legacy Highway.

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