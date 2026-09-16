Moab man dead in apparent murder-suicide attempt

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- Charles "Tony" Nelson, 30, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in Moab on Tuesday.
- A 33-year-old woman was also shot and critically injured.
- Moab Police Chief Lex Bell confirmed no suspects are being sought in the case.
MOAB — Police have identified a man who investigators believe died from a self-inflicted gunshot in Moab on Tuesday after he shot another woman.
Charles "Tony" Nelson, 30, was pronounced dead at a home near 300 W. Williams Way. A 33-year-old woman who also was shot remained in extremely critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.
Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Moab police received a 911call from a neighbor who saw Nelson "pull into the driveway of the home, exit the vehicle quickly, and 'ram through the door,'" according to a statement from Moab police. "The witness then reported hearing a woman scream."
Police arrived at the home within two minutes and found Nelson and a woman inside "with obvious gunshot wounds," according to the statement.
"The male subject, identified as Charles 'Tony' Nelson, was deceased. The female was breathing with a weak pulse and was rushed to Moab Regional Hospital in extremely critical condition. There, medical professionals labored to stabilize her enough to be transported via helicopter to a Level II Trauma Center," police stated.
Moab Police Chief Lex Bell said in a prepared statement that the investigation remained in the early stages, but detectives were not looking for any suspects.
"We understand there are some questions we cannot answer at this time as we await results from an autopsy and medical records. We are still actively interviewing witnesses and collecting information. Our investigation thus far, as well as evidence on scene, indicates that it is highly likely the male party entered the home, shot the female, then took his own life.
"This is a tragedy any way you look at it. There are so many wonderful things about living in a small town with a close-knit community. Unfortunately, the impact of tragic events like this is much deeper and hits closer to home for everyone because of that dynamic as well," Bell stated. "Our community has been deeply affected by this gut-wrenchingly traumatic and devastating act. Our hearts go out to the families, friends and loved ones of those involved."
Bell added that if any residents are "struggling with suicidal, dark or violent thoughts," help is available in Moab by calling 988 or police dispatch at 435-259-8115.
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Suicide prevention resources
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Crisis hotlines
- Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000
- SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388
- 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988
- Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386
Online resources
- NAMI Utah: namiut.org
- SafeUT: safeut.org
- SafeUTFrontline: SafeUT Frontline.org
- SafeUTNG: SafeUTNG.org
- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988lifeline.org
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah chapter: afsp.org/chapter/utah
- Encircle Utah.org LGBTQ+ family and youth resource center.
- Utah Pride Center.org empowers Utah's diverse LGBTQ+ community.
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health suicide prevention
- Centers for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.
Warning signs of suicide
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings
The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
What to do if you see warning signs of suicide
- Do not leave the person alone
- Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)
- Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.