Moab man dead in apparent murder-suicide attempt

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MOAB — Police have identified a man who investigators believe died from a self-inflicted gunshot in Moab on Tuesday after he shot another woman.

Charles "Tony" Nelson, 30, was pronounced dead at a home near 300 W. Williams Way. A 33-year-old woman who also was shot remained in extremely critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Moab police received a 911call from a neighbor who saw Nelson "pull into the driveway of the home, exit the vehicle quickly, and 'ram through the door,'" according to a statement from Moab police. "The witness then reported hearing a woman scream."

Police arrived at the home within two minutes and found Nelson and a woman inside "with obvious gunshot wounds," according to the statement.

"The male subject, identified as Charles 'Tony' Nelson, was deceased. The female was breathing with a weak pulse and was rushed to Moab Regional Hospital in extremely critical condition. There, medical professionals labored to stabilize her enough to be transported via helicopter to a Level II Trauma Center," police stated.

Moab Police Chief Lex Bell said in a prepared statement that the investigation remained in the early stages, but detectives were not looking for any suspects.

"We understand there are some questions we cannot answer at this time as we await results from an autopsy and medical records. We are still actively interviewing witnesses and collecting information. Our investigation thus far, as well as evidence on scene, indicates that it is highly likely the male party entered the home, shot the female, then took his own life.

"This is a tragedy any way you look at it. There are so many wonderful things about living in a small town with a close-knit community. Unfortunately, the impact of tragic events like this is much deeper and hits closer to home for everyone because of that dynamic as well," Bell stated. "Our community has been deeply affected by this gut-wrenchingly traumatic and devastating act. Our hearts go out to the families, friends and loved ones of those involved."

Bell added that if any residents are "struggling with suicidal, dark or violent thoughts," help is available in Moab by calling 988 or police dispatch at 435-259-8115.

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