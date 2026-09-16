Motor racing-Verstappen overtakes 100 go-karters in 35 minutes at Silverstone 

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Sept 16 — Red Bull's four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen took ​13 laps and 35 minutes to overtake 100 competitors in a live televised go-karting 'Max vs 100' fun ‌event at Silverstone on Wednesday.

Organisers had allowed a maximum 30 laps and ⁠75 minutes for the ​Dutch driver to work ⁠his way through the field from the back on ‌a modified kart ‌track at the British Grand Prix circuit but he ⁠needed far less.

The 28-year-old ⁠passed more than 60 rivals, who were then eliminated, on the chaotic opening lap. Dutch F1 journalist Jacky Martens, who regularly reports on Verstappen's races, started on pole and was the last driver overtaken in ‌a field that included social media ​content creators, celebrities and Red Bull athletes.

"I think this is the best one yet," joked Verstappen, winner of 71 grands prix.

"My first lap was quite incredible," he added. "There was a lot happening and actually a few cars got stuck and I always managed to ​be on the other side, so didn't get stuck."

The ‌event was streamed ‌live ⁠globally on ESPN on Disney+.

Verstappen has yet to win a grand prix this season and is sixth in a championship dominated by Mercedes. He finished second in the ‌Spanish Grand Prix last ​Sunday.

"It's my first win of ‌the year, so ⁠I take ​this one," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in LondonEditing by ​Toby Davis)