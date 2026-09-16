Costco, Uber expanding delivery to more states

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SALT LAKE CITY — Costco and Uber are inking a new partnership that expands their Uber Eats delivery service to dozens more states.

It's a big increase. Now, instead of just 17 states, 47 states will have access to the service.

The deal allows Costco members to get items delivered from nearly 600 stores.

Uber said Costco shoppers will have to verify their memberships to shop.

The rideshare company also said all Costco items will be available for delivery on Uber Eats.

"The partnership could broaden Uber Eats' customer base and further introduce Costco's bulk-minded shopping membership model to a younger generation of consumers," CNBC reported.