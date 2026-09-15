A Paris court awards Kim Kardashian 1 euro after her 2016 robbery

By Nicolas Vaux-montagny, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 2:35 p.m.

 
Kim Kardashian arrives to testify regarding a robbery of millions of dollars in jewels from her Paris hotel room in 2016, in Paris on May 13, 2025. She was awarded 1 euro as compensation, as she requested, on Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian arrives to testify regarding a robbery of millions of dollars in jewels from her Paris hotel room in 2016, in Paris on May 13, 2025. She was awarded 1 euro as compensation, as she requested, on Tuesday. (Aurelien Morissard, Associated Press)

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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A Paris court awarded Kim Kardashian 1 euro for her 2016 robbery on Tuesday.
  • The court awarded a former hotel receptionist $126,472 for trauma suffered.
  • Kardashian expressed gratitude to French authorities and emphasized justice and healing.

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — A Paris court on Tuesday awarded 1 euro, or $1.15, to Kim Kardashian for having been the victim of an armed robbery in the French capital in 2016, the amount of compensation she had asked for, according to a lawyer involved in the case.

Kardashian has sought to move on since the court last year found eight people guilty for their roles in what the celebrity described as "the most terrifying experience of my life."

The court awarded a former receptionist at the Hôtel de Pourtalès $126,472, according to his lawyer. Kardashian had been staying at the hotel when the robbery gang targeted her.

The receptionist said he had been traumatized by the Oct. 2, 2016, jewel heist during Fashion Week. He had sought $634,868 in damages and interest. His lawyer, Mohand Ouidja, welcomed the decision as a victory.

The lawyer also read the court's written decisions that related to Kardashian and others to The Associated Press.

The court awarded the hotel $57,741. It awarded 1 euro — the amount she had requested — to Simone Bretter, Kardashian's stylist who was present during the robbery.

French lawyers who acted for Kardashian during the trial didn't respond to text messages and phone calls this week from the AP.

Two of the robbers, dressed as police, forced their way into her suite, bound Kardashian with zip ties and tape and made off with more than $6 million in jewelry, including a diamond ring she'd worn that night to a Givenchy show.

Because of their ages, the robbers became known in France as "les papys braqueurs," or the grandpa robbers. Six of them were in their 60s and 70s when they were tried for armed robbery, kidnapping, gang association and other charges.

With time already served in pretrial detention, none of those found guilty went back to prison. None of them appealed the verdict.

Kardashian said in a statement issued afterward that she was "deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case."

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," the celebrity said. "While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system."

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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    Nicolas Vaux-montagny

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