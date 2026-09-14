Factbox-Key winners at the 78th Emmy Awards

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Sept 14 — The Primetime Emmy Awards, television's highest honors, were presented in Los Angeles on Monday. Here are the winners in some of the main categories.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"The Pitt"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Widow's Bay"
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
"DTF St. Louis"
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Matthew Rhys, "Widow's Bay"
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Sally Field, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"
BOB HOPE HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Michael J. Fox
(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Howard Goller)