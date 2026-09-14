Factbox-Key winners at the 78th Emmy Awards

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 14, 2026 at 9:56 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 14, 2026 at 8:59 p.m.

 
R. Scott Gemmill accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "The Pitt" during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026.

R. Scott Gemmill accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "The Pitt" during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

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Sept 14 — The Primetime ​Emmy Awards, television's highest honors, were ‌presented in Los Angeles ⁠on Monday. ​Here are ⁠the winners ‌in some ‌of the main categories.

BEST ⁠DRAMA ⁠SERIES

"The Pitt"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Widow's Bay"

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

"DTF St. Louis"

BEST COMEDY ‌ACTOR

Matthew Rhys, "Widow's ​Bay"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR ​MOVIE

Matthew Rhys, "The ‌Beast ‌in Me"

BEST ⁠ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Sally Field, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"

BOB HOPE ‌HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Michael ​J. Fox

(Reporting ‌by ⁠Danielle ​Broadway; Editing by Howard ​Goller)

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